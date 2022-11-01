Love's Lays Out Growth Plan for 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops announced plans to open more than 40 locations and add more than 3,000 truck parking spaces in 2022. These new locations are expected to add 3,000 jobs.

"This year, we will continue to improve the amenities and services our customers have come to love and expect when they stop at our locations, new features will also be added that we think will wow them," said Shane Wharton, president of Love's. "Our customers and team members made last year a great one, and we expect the same for this year, as we continue to get customers back on the road quickly and safely."

Love's outlined numerous other goals for 2022. These include:

Opening more than 20 Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations as part of the nation's largest oil change and preventive maintenance network, which offers the most comprehensive roadside coverage for professional drivers as well as 1,500 maintenance bays and 420 locations across the country, according to the company.

Continuing to enhance the Love's Connect mobile app with new features.

Expanding the Love's-branded product line and introducing fresh and hot food offerings, including salad, sandwich and breakfast items made fresh daily.

Adding new products to Love's Mobile to Go Zone. In September, Love's expanded this offering to more than 100 new items and more than 400 locations.

Increasing fueling options across the U.S. through Trillium, a provider of alternative and renewable fuel supply, design, installation and operations.

In 2021, Love's Travel Stops opened 38 new locations, added more than 3,000 truck parking spaces and donated several million dollars to support professional truck drivers, sick and homeless children, veterans and more, during a 2021 the company acknowledged was "challenging, but successful." Five of the new locations were opened in one day in December, as Convenience Store News reported.

Founded in 1964, Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates more than 580 locations in 41 states.