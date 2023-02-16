Love's Marks 10 Years of Share the Love Event

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Valentine's Day, Love's Travel Stops celebrated the 10th year of its annual Share the Love event by donating $110,000 to nonprofit organizations across the country on behalf of its more than 39,000 employees.

Additionally, 300 Love's employees in Oklahoma City and 40 Trillium Energy and Musket employees in Houston spent the day volunteering at organizations in their respective areas.

"Giving back is at the core of Love's culture, whether at our corporate offices or the more than 600 locations throughout the country," said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love's. "Share the Love is one of our favorite events of the year and a great way for team members to give back to the communities where they live and work."

The volunteers in Oklahoma City helped out at numerous nonprofits, including the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, OKC Beautiful, Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity, Positive Tomorrows, Citizens for Caring Children, the Bella Foundation and Tuscany Village Nursing Center. Volunteers in Houston spent the day with Houston Habitat for Humanity and the Houston Food Bank.

Love's team members across the country also had the chance to participate in the event by voting on a local organization in their division to receive $10,000. Those organizations were:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Cascade County in Great Falls, Mo.

Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Arkansas in Little Rock, Ark.

Madison County CASA in Jackson, Tenn.

Nathan's Children’s Fund in Clive, Iowa

Attach Families in Fort Mills, S.C.

His Helping Hands in Wichita, Kansas

DSquared Homes for the Homeless in Chandler, Ariz.

The Dayton Foodbank in Dayton, Ohio

Boys & Girls Club of SE Alabama in Ozark, Ala.

Wesley Community Center in Houston

LARC DVS in Liberal, Kan.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love's Travel Stops has a network of 600 locations in 42 states, along with 430 truck service centers under the Speedco and Love's Truck Care names.