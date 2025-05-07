Love's Names First Chief Marketing Officer

"We are thrilled to use our iconic travel stop greeting to say, 'Welcome to Love's, Patrick,'" said Shane Wharton, president of Love's. "Patrick's B2B [business-to-business] and B2C [business-to-customer] experience in multiple industries, and with some of the largest and most successful retail brands in the world, stood out to us as we searched for a leader who could take our efforts to the next level and fit into our award-winning culture.

"We look forward to having such a respected senior marketing and digital executive as Patrick evolve our growing marketing organization that spans all channels and customer touchpoints," Wharton added.

With more than 30 years of experience, McLean's recent notable roles include serving as the Walgreens Co.'s senior vice president and CMO in which he oversaw the launch of the "My Walgreens" customer engagement and loyalty platform.

Prior, he was with TD Bank as their executive vice president, CMO, and head of corporate and public affairs. He led the bank's brand strategy relaunch with the "Unexpectedly Human" campaign, built a direct-to-consumer marketing model and implemented a marketing technology ecosystem.

"I'm extremely honored and excited to be selected as Love's first-ever chief marketing officer," McLean said. "Strategic investments in marketing and customer experience will elevate this already strong brand and unlock further growth for the business."

Based in Oklahoma City, Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 658 locations in 42 states.