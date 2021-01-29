Love's Offers Employee Incentive Pay for COVID-19 Vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is urging its employees to stay safe, help stop the spread of the coronavirus and get the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Oklahoma City-based company is offering to pay employees $75 to get voluntarily vaccinated. The incentive pay covers all employees from the entire Love's Family of Cos., including Love's Truck Care and Speedco centers, alternative fuel provider Trillium, its commodity trading company Musket, the Gemini trucking fleet, and its hotels.

Love's becomes the first nationwide travel stop network to offer employees an incentive to receive the vaccine.

"A big element of our culture is taking care of our team members so we're always thinking of new ways to do that," said Love's President Shane Wharton. "As an essential business, our employees have worked tirelessly to keep America moving, and the vaccine, along with following safety protocols, offers the best protection from COVID-19. The incentive is another way of encouraging our employees to stay safe during the pandemic."

As a travel stop operator, Love's is among the essential businesses identified by the federal government at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly one year ago.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores' network comprises more than 540 locations in 41 states. It also has more than 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. The company employs more than 29,000 people.