Love's Partners With Sister Company Trillium to Install On-Site Solar Systems

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops teamed with Trillium, a provider of alternative fuels systems and renewable fuels and a member of the Love's Family of Cos., to install an on-site solar system at the Love's location in Santa Nella, Calif.

The system is Trillium's first solar installation. It began generating electricity for the travel stop in November, offsetting a large percentage of its electricity consumption.

The Santa Nella location is the second Love's location to run off of solar power, following the 2016 installation of a solar system at Love's Las Vegas travel stop in 2016. The ground-mounted photovoltaic system will generate more than 300,000 kilowatt hours annually, or 30 times the average household usage, according to Trillium.

"Our Santa Nella location is a milestone for Trillium," said Frank Love, co-CEO of Love's. "As Trillium continues leading the way in alternative fueling solutions, we look forward to watching growth with new customers within transit agencies and trucking companies."

Love's plans for Trillium to design and build additional on-site solar projects for Love's locations in California and Illinois in 2019. Trillium will also install an electric vehicle charging station at the Santa Nella Love's location, as well as at additional travel center locations in the future, to support the needs of the chain's growing customer base.

"On-site power generation is rapidly gaining popularity due to its low effect on the environment and ability to save customers money," said Bill Cashmareck, managing director of Trillium. "Trillium is excited to continue leading the way in innovative solutions for the transportation industry. The company provides customers with alternative fuel and micro-grid power economical solutions that make it easy for commercial and public fleets to transition to cleaner burning fuels and augment their energy supply with a more cost-effective low carbon alternative."

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 470 locations in 41 states.