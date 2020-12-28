Love's Renames Truck Maintenance Network to Reflect Overall Capabilities

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops' truck maintenance network has a new name: Love's Truck Tire Care.

Launched in 2008 as Love's Truck Care, Love's Truck Tire Care is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. The network expanded dramatically in 2017 when Love's acquired Speedco from Bridgestone Americas.

The name change reflects the evolution and complete capabilities of its Love's Truck Care and Speedco centers nationwide, according to Love's.

"In just over a decade, we've grown to be the nation's largest and most comprehensive preventive maintenance and total truck care network, providing coverage 24-hours a day, 365 days a year with more than 1,500 maintenance bays across the country," said Gary Price, executive vice president of Truck Care for Love's. "We want to thank our customers for trusting us with their tire, oil change, roadside coverage and other preventive care needs."

In addition to expanding its scope and services, Love's is focused on expanding products for professional drivers. It recently launched Love's Premium 10W-30 Oil, a high-performance, heavy-duty oil that is sold in bulk and offers premium protection and premium performance at a competitive price.

"We're gearing up for big plans when it comes to 2021,” Price said. "We have several large-scale projects rolling out that will take customer service to a whole new level. For us, it's all about getting customers back on the road quickly and safely and increasing uptime for fleets."

Based in Oklahoma City, Love's operates more than 530 locations in 41 states.