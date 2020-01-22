Love's Speeds Up Checkout Process Across Its Network

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores will help get customers back on the road quicker through an update to its checkout technology.

Ingenico Group's Lane/8000 smart terminals are being installed at Love's locations throughout the country, making it the first travel stop network to offer it. Network-wide installation is expected to be completed by April.

When the checkout solution is combined with Love's credit processing software, transaction time is cut in half, according to the company.

New features include an extra-large multimedia touchscreen for an improved experience; increased security technology; and additional ways to pay, including contactless and mobile wallets.

"This enhanced customer experience is part of our commitment to provide the cleanest, fastest and friendliest service on the highway," said Ginny Webb, Love's chief information officer and vice president of technology. "Time is money for professional drivers, so the quicker we can get them back on the road, the better off they'll be."

Love's estimates that customers will save 50,000 hours with the new technology this year.

"Enhancing the customer experience to provide a faster, more secure checkout should be a top priority for any merchant, and Love's is leading the way for the travel stop industry," said Skip Hinshaw, head of U.S. client engagement, Ingenico Group. "As more consumers become more immersed in technology, they'll expect the merchants they shop with to do the same, which in turn provides them with a more customized, personal experience that drives stronger loyalty and higher revenue. By upgrading the checkout experience, Love's is ensuring they stay ahead of the curve."

Oklahoma City-based Love's travel stop network comprises more than 500 locations in 41 states. It has more than 350 truck service centers, which include on-site and standalone Speedco and Love's Truck Tire Care locations.