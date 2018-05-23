Love's Travel Stops Debut New GasBuddy Mobile Payments Service

OKLAHOMA CITY — GasBuddy and Love's Travel Stops hope to change the way U.S. consumers purchase gas with the launch of a new mobile payment partnership.

On Tuesday, GasBuddy announced that consumers will be able to pay for their gas through the GasBuddy app at all Love's locations. The Oklahoma City-based convenience store and fuel retailer has more than 450 locations across a 41-state footprint.

The new mobile payment feature is an expansion of Boston-based GasBuddy's Pay with GasBuddy card program that launched in September. It enables users to pay at Love's pumps from their vehicles — while also enjoying the cost-saving advantages of Pay with GasBuddy's fuel savings program. E-receipts show users the details of each transaction, including the GasBuddy discount.

"Mobile payments are no longer a 'nice-to-have' in our business, but an essential part of our customers' experience," said Dave Frankenfield, vice president of marketing at Love's. "Love's is thrilled to expand our long-standing, trusted partnership with GasBuddy through the Pay with GasBuddy program to add even more convenience and value at all of our locations."