Love's Uses Tech to Improve Fleets' Bottom Line

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shop Connect VIEW, a cloud-based system available at Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations, is helping fleets make bottom-line improvements through a new system of integrating data between shops and fleets.

A cloud-based system, Shop Connect VIEW (Vehicle Insights Estimates Workorders) allows fleets to better manage maintenance needs online or on-the-go via a new mobile app. The platform provides an integrated and intuitive repair and maintenance process, a simplified parts and inventory management method, an easier way to use warranties and customized analytics for visibility and workflow.

"You can't improve what you can’t measure," said Gary Price, executive vice president of Truck Care for Love's. "Shop Connect VIEW equips our customers with tools to reduce costs, improve uptime, streamline operations and make better data-driven decisions. Fleets are getting a frictionless experience and lowering their cost-per-mile expenses."

The tool's dashboard allows fleets to easily:

Schedule service;

Keep real-time tabs on maintenance;

Receive service reminders to prevent breakdowns; and

Track the real cost of ownership for each vehicle.

With Shop Connect VIEW, powered by Fleetrock, Love's Truck Care is the only network with the ability to bring all the benefits into one system with a low cost, easily adopted and quickly deployed solution, according to the travel center operator.

Love's also uses the system to save time and money on its own fleet, Gemini Motor Transport. Since adopting Shop Connect VIEW, Gemini has achieved a more than 50-percent reduction in repair order data entry. It has also gained improvements in scheduled maintenance compliance, warranty recovery, downtime reduction through better maintenance scheduling, and productivity improvements.

"Fleetrock is proud to partner with Love's because both companies share a focus on making customers successful," said Joe King, president of Fleetrock. "Shop Connect VIEW, powered by Fleetrock, gives fleets a modern and intuitive platform to manage maintenance, lower cost and drive organizational efficiency."

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates more than 560 locations in 41 states. It has more than 415 truck service centers including the Love's Truck Care and Speedo brands. Together, Love's and Speedco is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with more 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles.