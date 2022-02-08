Lula Raises $5.5M in Seed Funding to Accelerate C-store Delivery

PHILADELPHIA — Lula, a third-party delivery solution for convenience stores, has raised $5.5M in a recent round of seed funding. The funding will be used to expand its rapidly growing network of convenience stores, hire talent and expand the platform's software technology.

"There are over 150,000 convenience stores across the United States, and over 90 percent of the population lives within one mile of a store. It’s baffling how hard it is for stores to take advantage of online delivery," said Adit Gupta, Lula co-founder and CEO. "Lula aims to make convenience stores just a little more convenient by helping them deliver on every delivery platform online in the easiest way possible."

The funding was co-led by Ripple Ventures, Outlander VC and Up Partners, with participation from several other companies and angel investors. According to Lula, it is the only platform in the c-store industry to offer a zero-percent commission for merchants. The company is growing its store count by more than 30 percent month over month, and Lula is working to expand its service to all 50 U.S. states in 2022.

Founded by Drexel University graduates Gupta and Tom Falzani, Lula closed a $1 million pre-seed round in summer 2021 and grew to offer delivery in more than 30 cities. Lula was founded after Gupta’s parents' convenience store in New Jersey closed down in mid-2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philadelphia-based Lula provides delivery solutions for convenience stores, pharmacies and consumer packaged goods brands that lack a secondary sales channel, offering a 30-minute delivery platform to retail stores.