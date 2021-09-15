Lula & Uber Partner to Help C-stores Offer Last-Mile Delivery

PHILADELPHIA — Delivery subscription service Lula is teaming with Uber Technologies Inc. to help thousands of convenience stores offer on-demand, last-mile delivery.

Launching this fall, Lula inventory management and aggregation software will transform c-stores into virtual listings for Uber Eats customers.

Lula software enables c-stores to sync and manage their inventory through the Lula for Stores app, making it available on Uber Eats. Consumers will then be able to find "Lula Convenience Stores" in the new convenience category on Uber Eats.

C-store industry businesses that have already signed on include Philadelphia-based National Convenience Distributors LLC, which selected Lula to convert its convenience store customers into micro-fulfillment centers, as Convenience Store News reported.

The Lula for Stores app benefits retailers that want to offer last-mile delivery but are unable to make the jump to digital on their own due to infrastructural issues with brick and mortar or a lack of technical resources, according to Lula.

"This exciting partnership between Lula and Uber will benefit thousands of convenience stores across all 50 states in the U.S. — which may have all the popular items desired by shoppers but no way of getting their selection online," the company said in a released statement. "Given the rapid rise of on-demand delivery, Lula and Uber aim to create more opportunities for brick-and-mortar stores to benefit and modernize for the digital age."

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Lula provides delivery solutions for convenience stores, pharmacies, and CPG brands that do not have a secondary sales channel.