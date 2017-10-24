Lykins Energy Acquires Ohio Fuels Business

MILDFORD, Ohio — Lykins Energy Solutions purchased Wiley Oil Co. in Dayton, Ohio, in a deal that was effective Oct. 5.

Wiley Oil was founded in 1965 as a home heating and commercial fuel business.

According to Lykins, Wiley customers will see very little change. All of the delivery drivers and sales people will remain with the new ownership and become Lykins employees.

In addition, Lykins will continue to service Dayton area customers from Wiley's previous office location at 1708 Farr Drive.

The only change Wiley customers will notice over time is that invoices and trucks will sport the Lykins Energy Solutions name and logo on them, the company added.

"Wiley has always been committed to going above and beyond when it comes to both quality products and customer service. That will not change under the new ownership. We are excited and honored to have the opportunity to serve Wiley Oil's customers," said Lykins Energy Solutions President Jeff Lykins.



Based in Milford, Lykins is a family-owned and -operated business that serves customers in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, as well as throughout the Midwest and the Southeast United States. It provides key services including branded fuels, wholesale fuels, commercial, transportation and home heating oil, propane, lubricants, fleet fueling, electricity, and natural gas for Ohio.

The company represents four major brands: Gulf, BP, Marathon and Shell.