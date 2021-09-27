M-PACT Trade Show Makes a Return With 'Upbeat' 2021 Event

INDIANAPOLIS — M-PACT welcomed attendees and exhibitors back to its annual trade show with attendance numbers reaching pre-pandemic levels.

The M-PACT 2021 Show counted more than 3,200 registered attendees and more than 300 exhibitors at the Indianapolis event that took place Sept. 8-10.

"After having to unfortunately cancel the show in 2020, we did what our industry has always done — we adjusted and were very pleased to return with M-PACT in Indy this year," said Scot Imus, executive director for Indiana Food and Fuel Association (IFFA).

According to the M-PACT organizers, the show was upbeat and reflected a shared optimism about the state of the industry as participants networked, learned and made new connections over the three-day event.

The M-PACT Show is a collaborative effort of IFFA, the Illinois Fuel & Retail Association, the Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association, and the Ohio Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association.

The show included education sessions in four tracks — wholesale, retail, equipment and environmental, and c-store managers — and a trade show floor that featured products, services and solutions on full display.

The industry luncheon on Sept. 9 featured NASCAR legend Kyle Petty as the keynote speaker, and recording artist Maggie Rose, who gave a preview of that night's M-PACT concert series performance.

The event also a pre-show golf tournament on Sept. 7, at the Brickyard Crossing where 144 golfers competed for top honors on the course.

"As we plan for the 20th anniversary of M-PACT in 2022, this year's show has proven that our industry can adapt and overcome significant challenges," Imus added.

M-PACT 2022 will be held on April 19-21 in Indianapolis.