M-PACT Will Hold 20th Anniversary Trade Show in April

INDIANAPOLIS — M-PACT, the collaboration of four state fuel and convenience store associations — Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio — will host its 20th annual Midwest Fuel and Convenience Trade Show from April 19-21 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

The event will commence before the show officially begins on April 18 with The M-PACT Open, which will launch a week of networking and fun at Topgolf from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A kickoff celebration will take place on April 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the Indiana Roof Ballroom to revel in 20 years of success and innovation. This is a ticketed event, which replaces the original welcome reception, with live music from Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press.

"It is a yearlong effort, one that requires close coordination with all four partner states," said Brian Clark, executive director of the Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association. "We're regularly meeting throughout the year to plan, research, respond to feedback from participant and exhibitor surveys and to make sure the show represents the latest topics and presents the best opportunities for participants."

The convention center show floor will feature the latest products, services and technologies to meet the needs of today's fuel and convenience supply chain. M-PACT attendees can also take advantage of educational programming in five key industry tracks: C-store Managers, Equipment and Environmental, Innovation, Retail and Wholesale. All education sessions will take place the morning of April 21.

In addition to the education sessions, M-PACT selected Robyn Benincasa as the keynote speaker during this year's General Session to inspire the audience with her presentation "Adapt, Overcome, and Win as ONE," following M-PACT's main theme of innovation.

"The education, the networking, the speakers that we have, the different kinds of engagement that vendors can get on the show floor with their customers, that doesn’t really exist anywhere else, certainly not in the Midwest," said John Sharp, CEO of Illinois Fuel and Retail Association. “You can only get that kind of experience in one place, and that’s at M-PACT."

