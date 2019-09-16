Press enter to search
A Made-to-Order Educational Menu

By Linda Lisanti - 09/16/2019

ATLANTA — The 2019 NACS Show aspires to provide a quality education to every showgoer despite differences in learning style and experience level.

To help achieve this, attendees this year will find the event’s more than 50 education sessions broken into four segments based on where the individual is in his/her business lifecycle for that particular topic. The segments are: Launchers, Experimenters, Transformers and Influencers (see the legend below for details). 

In selecting their education sessions, showgoers are encouraged to carefully read each session description and ask themselves where they are with that topic at this current time.

Someone’s “segment” for foodservice may be different than their segment for technology. An individual might be searching for how-to information and best practices in one topic area (which would be found in the Launchers or Experimenters segments), while in other topic areas, he or she may be seeking forward-thinking thought leadership (found in the Influencers segment).

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1


10:30 AM – 12:45 PM
Small Operator Workshop: How to Hire in a Tough Labor Market 

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Navigating the Labor Landscape 
Influencers 

Managing Corrosion: Expand the Lifespan of Your Fuel Equipment 
Experimenters 

Curbing Food Waste: Effectively Managing Your Inventory 
Launchers 

Gaining Control of Data and Supply Chain Visibility With GS1 Standards
Transformers 

Category Management 101 
Launchers 

Oh Shift! How to Change Your Life With 1 Little Letter 
Transformers 

How to Measure Promotion Effectiveness and ROI 
Experimenters 

1:00 PM – 3:15 PM
Small Operator Workshop: Customers Don’t Purchase in the Back Office: Bringing Customers Through the Front Door 

Small Operator Workshop: Understanding Store Economics 

1:15 PM – 2:15 PM
Exploring the Store of the Future 
Influencers 

Evolving Your Tobacco Category 
Transformers 

Department Synergy Through Brand Vision
Transformers 

Successfully Retailing Biofuels  
Experimenters 

How to Stay Open Before, During and After a Disaster 
Launchers 

Preparing for the Workforce of the Future 
Transformers 

1:15 PM – 3:30 PM
Food Safety Roundtables: Protecting Public Health and Your Brand 
Experimenters 

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
The Frictionless Journey
Transformers 

Data Security Beyond PCI: Securing the Enterprise
Experimenters 

Stop the Leakage: Where Are Your Sales Going? 
Transformers 

Be Seen, Be Heard: Optimizing Your Media Budget 
Experimenters 

Adding Gaming Terminals to Your Stores: Demystifying the Process 
Launchers 

Taking Your Customer Loyalty Strategy Mobile 
Experimenters 

Tapping Into Unconventional Labor Pools 
Influencers 

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2


8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Factors of Demand Destruction
Experimenters 

EMV: Can You Afford Not to Upgrade? 
Launchers 

HR Professionals to HR Marketers 
Influencers 

NACS Leadership for Success Project Report Out (Part 1) 
Launchers 

Retail Under Attack: The Importance of Tobacco Training 
Transformers 

Convenience Matters LIVE: The Real Rockstars of Convenience 
Transformers 

Cannabis, Marijuana, CBD: The Practical and Legal Outlook 
Launchers 

IT as a Strategic Partner 
Influencers 

8:00 AM – 10:15 AM
Small Operator Workshop: Consistent Coaching, Mentoring and Training 

Small Operator Workshop: Just in Time vs. Just in Case Inventory Management 

8:30 AM – 10:00 AM
C-Store Success: A Practical Guide to Sell Your Product, Service or Equipment to Convenience Stores 
Launchers 

9:15 AM – 10:15 AM
Combating Costs With Strong Facilities Maintenance/Management 
Experimenters 

Marketing Basics for Operations Staff 
Launchers 

NACS Leadership for Success Project Report Out (Part 2) 
Launchers 

CBD, Hemp, Edibles: What Retailers Need to Know About This New Category 
Experimenters 

Super Session: Reimagining Mobility 2020-2030
Influencers 

Sprinting to Digital Transformation: Using Conexxus’ API Initiative to Compete in the Digital Economy
Experimenters 

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3


8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Negotiate Your Way to Better Relationships and Solutions 
Transformers 

Build Your Brand Strategy 
Launchers 

EVs: Shifting from Fuel Provider to Energy Provider
Influencers 

Rigged Against Retailers: The Broken Payments Card System and Hope for Change 
Influencers 

Employee Coaching: The Value of Checking In 
Transformers 

The NACS/Conexxus Technology Roadmap: 2019 Update
Experimenters 

Cold Vault: Trends and Takeaways 
Transformers 

Leveraging Niche Brands to Grow Your Center Store Sales 
Influencers 

8:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Small Operator Workshop: One Way or Another, We’re Going to Get You: Managing Store Shrink 

Small Operator Workshop: Not Just Another ‘Promotion’ Promotion 

9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
First to Market: Getting New Product on Your Shelves 
Experimenters 

Making Money With Food Trucks 
Experimenters 

Culture: Make Your Workplace a Great Place to Work 
Transformers 

Digitize the Impulse
Experimenters 

Super Session: The Good Jobs Strategy
Influencers 

