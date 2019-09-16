A Made-to-Order Educational Menu

ATLANTA — The 2019 NACS Show aspires to provide a quality education to every showgoer despite differences in learning style and experience level.

To help achieve this, attendees this year will find the event’s more than 50 education sessions broken into four segments based on where the individual is in his/her business lifecycle for that particular topic. The segments are: Launchers, Experimenters, Transformers and Influencers (see the legend below for details).

In selecting their education sessions, showgoers are encouraged to carefully read each session description and ask themselves where they are with that topic at this current time.

Someone’s “segment” for foodservice may be different than their segment for technology. An individual might be searching for how-to information and best practices in one topic area (which would be found in the Launchers or Experimenters segments), while in other topic areas, he or she may be seeking forward-thinking thought leadership (found in the Influencers segment).