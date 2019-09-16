A Made-to-Order Educational Menu
ATLANTA — The 2019 NACS Show aspires to provide a quality education to every showgoer despite differences in learning style and experience level.
To help achieve this, attendees this year will find the event’s more than 50 education sessions broken into four segments based on where the individual is in his/her business lifecycle for that particular topic. The segments are: Launchers, Experimenters, Transformers and Influencers (see the legend below for details).
In selecting their education sessions, showgoers are encouraged to carefully read each session description and ask themselves where they are with that topic at this current time.
Someone’s “segment” for foodservice may be different than their segment for technology. An individual might be searching for how-to information and best practices in one topic area (which would be found in the Launchers or Experimenters segments), while in other topic areas, he or she may be seeking forward-thinking thought leadership (found in the Influencers segment).
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1
10:30 AM – 12:45 PM
Small Operator Workshop: How to Hire in a Tough Labor Market
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Navigating the Labor Landscape
Influencers
Managing Corrosion: Expand the Lifespan of Your Fuel Equipment
Experimenters
Curbing Food Waste: Effectively Managing Your Inventory
Launchers
Gaining Control of Data and Supply Chain Visibility With GS1 Standards
Transformers
Category Management 101
Launchers
Oh Shift! How to Change Your Life With 1 Little Letter
Transformers
How to Measure Promotion Effectiveness and ROI
Experimenters
1:00 PM – 3:15 PM
Small Operator Workshop: Customers Don’t Purchase in the Back Office: Bringing Customers Through the Front Door
Small Operator Workshop: Understanding Store Economics
1:15 PM – 2:15 PM
Exploring the Store of the Future
Influencers
Evolving Your Tobacco Category
Transformers
Department Synergy Through Brand Vision
Transformers
Successfully Retailing Biofuels
Experimenters
How to Stay Open Before, During and After a Disaster
Launchers
Preparing for the Workforce of the Future
Transformers
1:15 PM – 3:30 PM
Food Safety Roundtables: Protecting Public Health and Your Brand
Experimenters
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
The Frictionless Journey
Transformers
Data Security Beyond PCI: Securing the Enterprise
Experimenters
Stop the Leakage: Where Are Your Sales Going?
Transformers
Be Seen, Be Heard: Optimizing Your Media Budget
Experimenters
Adding Gaming Terminals to Your Stores: Demystifying the Process
Launchers
Taking Your Customer Loyalty Strategy Mobile
Experimenters
Tapping Into Unconventional Labor Pools
Influencers
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2
8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Factors of Demand Destruction
Experimenters
EMV: Can You Afford Not to Upgrade?
Launchers
HR Professionals to HR Marketers
Influencers
NACS Leadership for Success Project Report Out (Part 1)
Launchers
Retail Under Attack: The Importance of Tobacco Training
Transformers
Convenience Matters LIVE: The Real Rockstars of Convenience
Transformers
Cannabis, Marijuana, CBD: The Practical and Legal Outlook
Launchers
IT as a Strategic Partner
Influencers
8:00 AM – 10:15 AM
Small Operator Workshop: Consistent Coaching, Mentoring and Training
Small Operator Workshop: Just in Time vs. Just in Case Inventory Management
8:30 AM – 10:00 AM
C-Store Success: A Practical Guide to Sell Your Product, Service or Equipment to Convenience Stores
Launchers
9:15 AM – 10:15 AM
Combating Costs With Strong Facilities Maintenance/Management
Experimenters
Marketing Basics for Operations Staff
Launchers
NACS Leadership for Success Project Report Out (Part 2)
Launchers
CBD, Hemp, Edibles: What Retailers Need to Know About This New Category
Experimenters
Super Session: Reimagining Mobility 2020-2030
Influencers
Sprinting to Digital Transformation: Using Conexxus’ API Initiative to Compete in the Digital Economy
Experimenters
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3
8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Negotiate Your Way to Better Relationships and Solutions
Transformers
Build Your Brand Strategy
Launchers
EVs: Shifting from Fuel Provider to Energy Provider
Influencers
Rigged Against Retailers: The Broken Payments Card System and Hope for Change
Influencers
Employee Coaching: The Value of Checking In
Transformers
The NACS/Conexxus Technology Roadmap: 2019 Update
Experimenters
Cold Vault: Trends and Takeaways
Transformers
Leveraging Niche Brands to Grow Your Center Store Sales
Influencers
8:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Small Operator Workshop: One Way or Another, We’re Going to Get You: Managing Store Shrink
Small Operator Workshop: Not Just Another ‘Promotion’ Promotion
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
First to Market: Getting New Product on Your Shelves
Experimenters
Making Money With Food Trucks
Experimenters
Culture: Make Your Workplace a Great Place to Work
Transformers
Digitize the Impulse
Experimenters
Super Session: The Good Jobs Strategy
Influencers