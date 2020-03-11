Majors Management Racks Up Another Acquisition in Its Rapid Growth Strategy

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC is building up its national presence with the acquisition of Regal Oil Inc.

As part of the deal, Majors will pick up San Angelo, Texas-based Regal's chain of 14 convenience stores, as well as numerous dealer supply accounts.

The transaction will increase Majors' existing presence in Texas and expands the company's footprint throughout the central U.S. to Kansas.

"We are very excited to expand our retail presence in west Texas with the Regal locations and to extend our multi-state supply network with this acquisition," said Majors Management President Ben Smith. "We are committed to providing high-quality and dependable service to Regal's company-operated locations and supply customers."

The Regal Oil deal marks the eighth transaction for Majors in the last 16 months. The company also acquired the retail fuel distribution business of The McPherson Cos. this year, adding nearly 200 contracts to its supply network.

Majors is committed to growth and anticipates closing on several additional acquisitions in 2020 and 2021, the company announced.

"The addition of these sites to Majors' network is further evidence of our continued commitment to our growth strategy," said Marvin Hewatt, founder and CEO of Majors Management.

Headquartered in Lawrenceville, Majors Management owns, develops and operates c-stores, as well as supplies fuel to nearly 800 locations together with its affiliates. Its markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.