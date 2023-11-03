Majors Management Signs Development Pact With Noble Roman’s

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Convenience store developer and operator Majors Management LLC signed an agreement with Noble Roman's Inc., the Indianapolis-based franchisor of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, to develop 100 new Noble Roman's franchise locations.

[Read more: Gaubert Oil Picks Up Commercial Fuels Business From Majors Management]

Development of the new locations will begin in the next few weeks, with Majors committed to opening 31 locations by June 30, 2024 and 50 locations by Dec. 31, 2024. The remainder of the sites will be opened on or before Sept. 30, 2026.

Majors may develop the sites anywhere throughout the 48 contiguous states, but the greater concentration of locations will be in Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

The management group paid an upfront fee for the development agreement and will be paying ongoing weekly royalties on sales as each location opens.

In the future, Majors plans on expanding Noble Roman's beyond the initial 100 locations included in the current development agreement.

"As an organization, we have a passion for success, service excellence and industry innovation,” said Ben Smith, Majors president. “Noble Roman's pizza-focused foodservice program and their senior management team stood out as the obvious choice for us to partner with in our effort to offer the best food program in our locations. A well-conceived food program is now an essential element in the convenience store and travel plaza industry, and Noble Roman's checked off every feature we need to excel."

In the past few years Majors has grown its footprint through acquisitions, including the recent deal for more than 200 Mapco Express units. This brings the total number of locations owned by Majors to more than 800, with more than 600 additional locations distributed by the company.

In addition to its direct convenience store operations, Lawrenceville-based Majors and its affiliates supply fuel to more than 1,400 c-stores. The company partners with leading petroleum brands including Marathon, BP, Shell, Chevron, Exxon, CITGO, Mobil, Texaco, Valero, Phillips, Sunoco, 76 and Alon.