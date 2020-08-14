MAPCO Adds Delivery as Part of Its 'Convenience You Can TRUST' Promise

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — MAPCO is getting into the delivery game.

The convenience store chain partnered with DoorDash to offer on-demand delivery from stores primarily in Tennessee, Alabama, as well as in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Kentucky.

"We are thrilled to partner with DoorDash and offer our guests a safe and convenient way to get their favorite MAPCO products, merchandise and essentials delivered straight to their homes," said Claudio Daguerressar, vice president of marketing, MAPCO Express. "This partnership is aligned with our strategy in making our products and promotions more accessible and complements the launch of our new app, where customers can pay directly inside the store as well as at the pump for a seamless and more touchless experience that stays true to our 'Convenience You Can TRUST' promise."

The on-demand delivery service is available at more than 35 locations between 8 a.m. and midnight. Customers can order through MAPCO's website, the new MAPCO app, the DoorDash website or the DoorDash app.

Age-restricted items are not available through DoorDash's delivery service, including beer, wine, tobacco products and lottery tickets.

Based in Franklin, MAPCO's network comprises more than 340 company-owned convenience and fuel stores. It operates in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of nearly 50 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a South America-based retail company.