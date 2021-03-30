MAPCO Begins Push Into Metro Birmingham Market

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — MAPCO Express Inc. welcomed customers in a new market earlier this week.

The convenience retailer threw open the doors at a new convenience store in Hoover, Ala. The location is MAPCO's first in the immediate Birmingham metropolitan market, according to the Birmingham Business Journal.

Measuring more than 5,000 square feet, the c-store boasts a modern store design and features free Wi-Fi, fresh food and grocery items, smoothies, bean-to-cup coffee, and a beer cave. The forecourt offers 20 fuel pumps, the news outlet reported.

"MAPCO has a long history serving the people of Alabama, and we are excited to expand our presence with our first store in the Birmingham-Hoover market to continue delivering our signature 'Convenience You Can TRUST,'" said MAPCO CEO Frederic Chaveyriat.

"We look forward to becoming a part of the local community's daily lives, and invite guests to experience our brand new, bright and welcoming store and the outstanding customer service our team members deliver," he added.

In addition to the Hoover location, MAPCO recently bought a four-acre site in the market for a future location.

Based in Franklin, MAPCO operates 345-plus company-owned c-stores in seven states. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of COPEC Inc.