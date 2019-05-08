MAPCO Celebrates Officer Recognition Day at Nashville C-stores

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — In honor of Officer Appreciation Day, MAPCO is offering police officers free roller grill and fountain drink options across select Nashville, Tenn., convenience stores.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, MAPCO will accommodate all work shifts, day or night, at select c-stores by offering 24 hours of free roller grill and fountain drinks for all police officers.

The full list of participating Nashville locations includes:

765 Bell Road

1101 Bell Road

311 Harding Place

365 Harding Place

501 Linbar Drive

553 Murfreesboro Road

1191 Murfreesboro Road

2101 Murfreesboro Road

2301 Murfreesboro Road

2601 Murfreesboro Pike

4190 Nolensville Road

5040 Nolensville Road

18 Thompson Lane

26A Tusculum Road

Additionally, at the 311 Harding Place location, one officer will win a free MAPCO gas card.

Officer Appreciation Day is part of a larger community safety partnership supporting MAPCO’s mission to deliver "Convenience You Can TRUST," and create happier and healthier communities, according to the c-store retailer.

Franklin-based MAPCO has 348 corporate stores operating primarily in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, with additional presence in Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. It operates company stores under the banners MAPCO Express, MAPCO Mart, East Coast, Fast Food and Fuel, Favorite Markets, Delta Express and Discount Food Mart. The convenience retailer is owned by South American-based COPEC.