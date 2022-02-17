MAPCO to Introduce Checkout-Free Services by Fall 2022

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — MAPCO has partnered with Grabango to add checkout-free operations to two Tennessee locations by the fall. One of the checkout-free locations in Nashville will be part of MAPCO’s newly designed format that presents a holistic "store of the future" experience.

"Our team is constantly thinking of ways to always improve MAPCO's guest experience," said Frederic Chaveyriat, MAPCO CEO. "We're committed to helping our guests take a 'Better Break,' where they can refresh and recharge at their pace with quality products and services at convenient prices that are more relevant to them, and Grabango's shopper-focused offering combined with their proven success in the market is why we’ve chosen them to help us execute on our shared vision."

To date, Berkeley, Calif.-based Grabango has signed seven major retail partners, including a global top-10 grocer, two Fortune-500 companies, and a Fortune-25 multinational.

"Grabango and MAPCO share a vision to simplify things for the on-the-go consumer," said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango. "We are excited to bring checkout-free shopping to a new region. As Grabango enters its fifth major metro area, we are pleased to be able to offer this free service to MAPCO's customers."

Franklin, Tenn.-based MAPCO operates more than 330 company-owned convenience stores in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi.

MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a South America-based retail company.