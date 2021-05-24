MAPCO Kicks Off Summer Sweepstakes for Rewards Members
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — MAPCO My Reward$ members can "Win Big, Win Weekly" through the convenience retailer's Summer Sweepstakes.
Running May 18 to Sept. 6, rewards members can redeem points for entries into the Summer Sweepstakes for the chance to win weekly prizes or one of three grand prizes.
Grand prizes include a fully loaded 2021 Ford F-150 to power summer adventures from MAPCO and Pepsi; one of two 2021 KTM 250 SX motorbikes from Red Bull and MAPCO; or a trip to Dollywood, supported by Johnsonville.
Weekly prizes include an Orca Walker 20 Cooler and Stainless-Steel Chaser, Orca 20-quart Cooler, Johnsonville Summer Fun Package, Ultimate Johnsonville Grilling Package, a KTM Backpack or YETI Hopper, and more.
"During this summer, we're giving another reason to stop at MAPCO. We're bringing extra fun, excitement and several prizes to our guests with MAPCO's Summer Sweepstakes," said MAPCO Chief Operating Officer Tony Harris. "With our ongoing promotions and deals, our guests know MAPCO is the destination for a Better Break, where they can refresh and recharge at their pace."
MY Reward$ members can use their points to redeem entries to the Summer Sweepstakes via the MAPCO website or the MAPCO app. More points that are entered into the sweepstakes mean more of a chance to win a weekly or grand prize.
Customers who join the MY Reward$ program will receive 500 points toward entries, as well as 20 cents off per gallon on their first fill-up, 3 cents off per gallon with any method of payment, or 5 cents off per gallon paying with a MAPCO Better Debit card.
Winners will be announced upon the completion of the sweepstakes.
Based in Franklin, MAPCO operates more than 330 convenience stores across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of more than 100 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts.
MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.