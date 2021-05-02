MAPCO Partners With Fintech to Manage Alcohol Sales at Corporate Stores

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — MAPCO Express Inc. is teaming with Financial Information Technologies LLC (Fintech) to add Fintech's automated beverage alcohol payments and data integration solution at 336 corporate convenience stores across seven states.

The convenience store operator selected Fintech in support of its short- and long-term goals to improve operational efficiency while also strengthening corporate visibility in the company's beverage alcohol category.

"The transition to Fintech has already given our teams the resources necessary to improve our beverage alcohol business. Fintech provides excellent communication and client support, and we look forward to a long, mutually beneficial business partnership," said MAPCO Chief Financial Officer Keith Slater.

As part of the rollout, Fintech worked with MAPCO's purchasing, finance, price book and IT teams along with its distributor partners, according to the companies.

It also established a seamless alcohol invoice data integration into MAPCO's back-office software, PDI Enterprise, to bring immediate and actionable data to the appropriate teams.

"We are proud to welcome MAPCO to our growing network of convenience store retailers utilizing Fintech's profit-building platform," said Fintech CEO Tad Phelps. "We remain committed to world-class service and are pleased to provide MAPCO with intuitive technology and data integration that will enhance operations as they continue to grow their business."

Based in Franklin, MAPCO's network comprises more than 340 company-owned convenience and fuel stores. It operates in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of nearly 50 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a South America-based retail company.