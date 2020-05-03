MAPCO & Twice Daily Respond to Nashville Tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Shortly after severe weather struck the metropolitan area, two convenience store retailers are reaching out to those affected.

Franklin-based MAPCO is donating $5 to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund for every 750 MY Reward$ points redeemed through its catalog.

"MAPCO is proud to call Middle Tennessee home. All but one of our stores is open, but every single one of our team members is safe. Our hearts are with those who have suffered loss, and we are committed to serving our community as we all begin to rebuild," Franklin-based MAPCO posted on social media, adding #NashvilleStrong.

The convenience retailer operates 345 company-owned c-stores across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi — with several in the Nashville area. It is a subsidiary of South America-based COPEC.

Nashville-based Twice Daily is also lending support to its customers, offering those affected by the tornado that touched down in the early morning on March 4.

"Our thoughts are with our friends and neighbors who were impacted by the devastating tornado that hit overnight. If you need a pick-me-up, stop by ‪Twice Daily for a complimentary small coffee or fountain drink. We’re thinking about you, Nashville," the c-store retailer posted on social media, adding #NashvilleStrong.

Twice Daily is owned and operated by Tri Star Energy, which owns and operates Twice Daily c-stores and supplies fuel to retail dealers in Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama.