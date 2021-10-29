Marathon Petroleum & Stuzo Partnering on E-Commerce Solution for Branded Sites

FINDLAY, Ohio — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) selected Stuzo's Open Commerce product suite to bring to market and e-commerce solution across Marathon-branded sites.

MPC expects these new capabilities to help its dealer/distributor network of customers:

Grow incremental consumer sales across emerging mobile-first consumer channels;

Provide its customers with an interactive consumer engagement dashboard, leveraging data for personalized, dealer-specific offers; and

Establish a digital platform to improve consumer retention and grow consumer lifetime value.

Stuzo's Open Commerce product suite consists of Activate for Intelligent 1:1 Loyalty, Transact for Contactless Commerce, and Experience for Cross-Channel Customer Experience programs. Its managed services empower retailers to operationalize programs powered by Open Commerce and bring to market custom loyalty, commerce, and mobile/web storefront solutions, according to the company.

Findlay-based MPC is an integrated, downstream energy company that operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.