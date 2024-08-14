Mars to Acquire Kellanova

The addition of Kellanova provides Mars Snacking — which includes billion-dollar snacking and confectionery brands including Snickers, M&M'S, Twix, Dove and Extra, as well as KIND and Nature's Bakery — with entry into new attractive snacking categories.

It will add two new billion-dollar brands, Pringles and Cheez-It, to the Mars business, which today includes 15 billion-dollar brands. The deal will also expand the health and wellness umbrella for the Mars Snacking portfolio with the addition of new complementary products, RXBAR and NutriGrain, to reflect global trends and preferences.

With more than 150,000 associates across its Petcare, Snacking and Food businesses, Mars had 2023 net sales of more than $50 billion.

"In welcoming Kellanova's portfolio of growing global brands, we have a substantial opportunity for Mars to further develop a sustainable snacking business that is fit for the future. We will honor the heritage and innovation behind Kellanova's incredible snacking and food brands while combining our respective strengths to deliver more choice and innovation to consumers and customers," said Poul Weihrauch, CEO and office of the president at Mars. "We have tremendous respect for the storied legacy that Kellanova has built and look forward to welcoming the Kellanova team."

Strategic Vision for the Future of Snacking

According to Mars, the acquisition of Kellanova positions the company to advance its strategic vision for the future of snacking by:

Accelerating ambition to double Mars Snacking in the next decade, in alignment with global consumer demand trends;

Enhancing the portfolio with the addition of unique, category-leading and growing brands;

Delivering a stronger, differentiated portfolio and distribution platform for priority international markets;

Bringing together world-class talent with unrivaled brand-building experience;

Combining complementary capabilities to unlock growth and consumer-centric innovation; and

Enhancing positive societal impact of strong sustainability efforts.

Upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to close the first half of 2025, Kellanova will become part of Mars Snacking, led by Snacking Global President Andrew Clarke.

"This is an exciting opportunity to create a broader, global snacking business, allowing Kellanova and Mars Snacking to both achieve their full potential," Clarke said. "Kellanova and Mars share long histories of building globally recognized and beloved brands. The Kellanova brands significantly expand our Snacking platform, allowing us to even more effectively meet consumer needs and drive profitable business growth. Our complementary portfolios, routes-to-market and R&D capabilities will unleash enhanced consumer-centric innovation to shape the future of responsible snacking."