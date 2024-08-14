Mars to Acquire Kellanova
"This is a truly historic combination with a compelling cultural and strategic fit. Kellanova has been on a transformation journey to become the world's best snacking company, and this opportunity to join Mars enables us to accelerate the realization of our full potential and our vision," commented Steve Cahillane, chairman, president and CEO at Kellanova.
"The transaction maximizes shareholder value through an all-cash transaction at an attractive purchase price and creates new and exciting opportunities for our employees, customers and suppliers. We are excited for Kellanova's next chapter as part of Mars, which will bring together both companies' world-class talent and capabilities and our shared commitment to helping our communities thrive," he continued. "With a proven track record of successfully and sustainably nurturing and growing acquired businesses, we are confident Mars is a natural home for the Kellanova brands and employees."
Sparking Speculation
Earlier this month, sources speculated Mars Inc. was eyeing an acquisition of Kellanova. It was reported another suitor could approach Kellanova, with the possibility that no deal with any party was reached, according to Reuters.
Kellanova grew out of a Kellogg Co. split late last year. The board of directors of the more than a century-year-old company approved a separation into two independent, publicly traded companies, the aforementioned Kellanova and WK Kellogg Co.
Kellanova was designed to feature a growth-oriented portfolio weighted toward snacks and emerging markets, and led by highly differentiated brands that could be expanded upon, as Convenience Store News previously reported.
Transaction Details
Under the terms of the agreement, Mars will acquire all outstanding equity of Kellanova for $83.50 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of $35.9 billion. All of Kellanova's brands, assets and operations, including its snacking brands, portfolio of international cereal and noodles, North American plant-based foods and frozen breakfast are included in the transaction.
Mars intends to fully finance the acquisition through a combination of cash-on-hand and new debt, for which commitments have been secured.
The agreement has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of Kellanova. The transaction is subject to Kellanova shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.
The W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust and the Gund Family have entered into agreements pursuant to which they have committed to vote shares representing 20.7% of Kellanova's common stock, as of Aug. 9, in favor of the transaction.
After closing, Battle Creek, Mich., will remain a core location for the combined organization.
Citi is serving as financial advisor to Mars. J.P. Morgan and Citi have provided Mars with financing support for the transaction. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor to Mars on the acquisition, with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP providing legal advice for the debt financing. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is serving as financing counsel to J.P. Morgan and Citi. Goldman Sachs is serving as financial advisor to Kellanova. Lazard is serving as financial advisor to Kellanova's Board of Directors. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Kellanova.