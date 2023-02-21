Mars Appoints Equity, Inclusion & Diversity Lead for North America

MCLEAN, Va. — Mars Inc. is bringing on Flavia Moreira as its new director of equity, inclusion and diversity for North America.

Moreira will be responsible for leading diversity initiatives across all Mars North American businesses, including the creation of a cross-segment shared vision, development of a measurement strategy to track progress and creation of a communication plan covering growth, insights and best practices.

"At Mars, we strive to ensure all associates feel encouraged to be themselves and supported to reach their full potential," said Ibtehal Fathy, Mars global inclusion and diversity officer. "Flavia brings a wealth of knowledge and unmatched success as a diversity and inclusion leader and we are thrilled to have her on our team."

As a certified executive coach by the International Coaching Federation, Moreira has taught leadership around the world. She has comprehensive HR and leadership development experience, working with global companies such as Kraft Foods (now Mondelez in Brazil), GlaxoSmithKline, Mercedes Benz, BG Group (now Shell), and most recently at Lenovo as the global D&I director. Under her leadership, Moreira helped the technology company grow its executive representation of women and historically under-represented ethnic and racial groups.

"I am thrilled to join Mars," said Moreira. "My personal mission in life is to facilitate growth and help people and organizations create exciting futures, which is exactly what I intend to do at Mars."

Moreira was born and raised in Brazil and lived and worked in Germany before moving to the U.S. in 2016. She holds a master's degree in business administration and management from Ibmec in Brazil.

Mars is a global, family-owned business. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, the company produces well-known brands such as Ben's Original, Cesar, CocoaVia, Dove, Extra, M&M's, Snickers, Pedigree, Royal Canin and Whiskas. The company also has a global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services, including AniCura, Banfield, Bluepearl, Linnaeus and VCA. Mars is currently working to achieve gender balance across one hundred percent of its leadership teams, as well as increase racial minority representation among management in its U.S.-based consumer-packaged goods businesses by forty percent.