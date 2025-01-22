 Skip to main content

Massachusetts Group Kicks Off New Campaign Against Generational Tobacco Ban

Citizens for Adult Choice holds rallies against a statewide prohibition push.
Melissa Kress
BOSTON — As a movement to ban future generations from using tobacco products picks up steam across Massachusetts, one state-based advocacy group continues to fight for the rights of adult consumers. 

Citizens for Adult Choice, a grassroots advocacy group dedicated to protecting the individual liberty of Massachusetts adults, formally launched an opposition campaign to a proposed law that would prohibit adults born after a certain date from ever purchasing legal products that contain nicotine.

The campaign kicked off with a rally on Jan. 22 in Boston. 

Several municipalities in Massachusetts have already approved Nicotine Free Generation (NFG) laws and other communities are exploring the legislation. Most recently, the Newtown City Council voted in favor of an ordinance to prohibit the sale of tobacco products to anyone born on or after March 1, 2004. 

Additionally, state lawmakers want to make Massachusetts the first state to enact such a ban statewide. The recently filed statewide bill seeks to prohibit adults aged 21 and older, born on or after Jan. 1, 2006, from purchasing nicotine products, including cigars, chewing tobacco, nicotine pouches and other products, according to Citizens for Adult Choice.

Citizens for Adult Choice is funded by the New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association.

As the fight in Massachusetts ramps up, across the country Hawaii is following its lead. On Jan. 16, state Sens. Karl Rhoads (D-13th District) and Stanley Chang (D-9th District) introduced a similar bill into the Hawaii State Legislature. Under the proposed legislation, SB 429 creates an incremental prohibition on tobacco products and electronic smoking devices by restricting their sale, possession, furnishing or consumption in a public place to people born after Jan. 1, 2005. If approved, the ban would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026. 

