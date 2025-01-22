Massachusetts Group Kicks Off New Campaign Against Generational Tobacco Ban

BOSTON — As a movement to ban future generations from using tobacco products picks up steam across Massachusetts, one state-based advocacy group continues to fight for the rights of adult consumers.

Citizens for Adult Choice, a grassroots advocacy group dedicated to protecting the individual liberty of Massachusetts adults, formally launched an opposition campaign to a proposed law that would prohibit adults born after a certain date from ever purchasing legal products that contain nicotine.

The campaign kicked off with a rally on Jan. 22 in Boston.

Several municipalities in Massachusetts have already approved Nicotine Free Generation (NFG) laws and other communities are exploring the legislation. Most recently, the Newtown City Council voted in favor of an ordinance to prohibit the sale of tobacco products to anyone born on or after March 1, 2004.

