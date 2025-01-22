Massachusetts Group Kicks Off New Campaign Against Generational Tobacco Ban
Additionally, state lawmakers want to make Massachusetts the first state to enact such a ban statewide. The recently filed statewide bill seeks to prohibit adults aged 21 and older, born on or after Jan. 1, 2006, from purchasing nicotine products, including cigars, chewing tobacco, nicotine pouches and other products, according to Citizens for Adult Choice.
Citizens for Adult Choice is funded by the New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association.
As the fight in Massachusetts ramps up, across the country Hawaii is following its lead. On Jan. 16, state Sens. Karl Rhoads (D-13th District) and Stanley Chang (D-9th District) introduced a similar bill into the Hawaii State Legislature. Under the proposed legislation, SB 429 creates an incremental prohibition on tobacco products and electronic smoking devices by restricting their sale, possession, furnishing or consumption in a public place to people born after Jan. 1, 2005. If approved, the ban would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.