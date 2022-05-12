Maverik Unveils New Offerings to Entice Summer Travelers

SALT LAKE CITY — As the busy summer season approaches, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop has revved-up its Nitro Card program to provide instant savings on fuel, as well as offer a collection of additional benefits on its selection of food, drinks and snacks.

Maverik's elevated Nitro Card benefits now provide an instant 10-cents-or-more discount per gallon on fuel off the posted fuel price. Additional offerings include:

Four Trail Points for every $1 spent inside the store (excluding gift cards, lottery tickets, tobacco items and alcohol)

One Trail Point for every gallon of fuel pumped

$1 XL fountain drinks, including foam cups

$1 large hot beverages every day, including coffee, hot chocolate and cappuccino

Exclusive offers

Free BonFire burrito with signup

This summer, Maverik will also make its BonFire food offerings a priority. They feature premium, hardwood-smoked meats, including burnt ends and pulled pork. Smoked meats are now available in made-to-order items like tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads, and highlighted in the following staple dishes:

Burnt Ends Breakfast Burrito (burnt ends, eggs, potatoes, cheese and sauce)

Burnt Ends & Tots Burrito (burnt ends, potatoes, cheese and sauce)

King ' s Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich (pulled pork and sauce made on a King ' s Hawaiian bun)

Two Meat Treat Bowl (burnt ends and pulled pork and sauce with cheesy tots)

"Among the many BonFire food options, Maverik's new premium meat selection will make you want to get off the highway," said Ryan Boothe, Maverik's senior director of foodservice. "We’re showcasing high-quality meats prepared with natural hardwood slow smoking, the richest smoky flavors, texture, and natural juices."

Maverik Adventure Club members can earn an additional summer savings with the 79-cent/89-cent Fountain Frenzy beginning May 25. Maverik features state-of-the-art fountain machines and a variety of flavor shots to give drinks a special twist, the company stated. Refreshments are available for 79 cents up to a large-size fountain drink at Maverik stores in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, and for 89 cents in California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

As Convenience Store News reported, in anticipation of a busy summer driving season, Maverik also looked to fill nearly 100 seasonal and regular retail team member positions currently available across 11 store locations throughout the Salt Lake City surrounding area.

The retailer hosted a local job fair on April 23 in Sandy, Utah, to meet potential applicants and hold on-site interviews.

Maverik offers a collection of perks including competitive wages, affordable benefits, tuition reimbursement, personal time off and a 401(k) plan.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop fuels adventures in more than 380 locations across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the intermountain west. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Maverik is known for its BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day, as well as values on fuel, drinks, and snacks. Maverik sells exclusive products such as fresh-made, gourmet burritos, sandwiches, pizzas, cookies and coffee blends from around the world.