McDonald's & Wendy's Heat Up Breakfast Wars

NATIONAL REPORT — Two quick-service restaurants are going head to head with breakfast offers on March 2.

McDonald's declared March 2 to be National Egg McMuffin Day. The chain is inviting fans to celebrate its own national holiday by getting a free Egg McMuffin at participating McDonald's restaurants across the country.

Customers can download the McDonald's mobile app to redeem the offer between 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

"While we're giving the Egg McMuffin its moment, we're really honoring our breakfast fans who have woken up with McDonald's breakfast for nearly 50 years. And we just thought, 'hey, why not declare March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day?'" said David Tovar, vice president of U.S. communications.

"We're always looking for new ways to show our fans love and remind them, no matter where they might be, a great tasting and convenient breakfast is just around the corner for them at McDonald's," Tovar added.

The Egg McMuffin was first created in 1971 by Herb Peterson, a McDonald's owner and operator in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The timing of McDonald's promotion comes on the same day Wendy's enters the breakfast daypart.

To celebrate its launch of breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m. on March 2, the first 100 drive-thru customers who purchase breakfast at participating Wendy's restaurants in Florida and south Georgia will receive a coupon book for free breakfast sandwiches each week for a year.

"Everyone will be able to experience the same Wendy's flavors they know and love with this breakfast menu," said Florida Division Vice President Richard Hopkins. "We're especially thrilled to reward our first customers in Florida and south Georgia with free breakfast sandwiches so they can enjoy the new menu all year long."

Wendy's breakfast options include the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and the Breakfast Baconator, the company said. Sandwiches are topped with a freshly cracked egg cooked at time of order along with Applewood smoked bacon.

Customers can get a caffeine boost through freshly brewed coffee or the Frosty-ccino, which consists of cold-brewed coffee swirled with vanilla or chocolate Frosty mix.