McLane Expands Diversity & Inclusion Efforts

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Co. Inc. announced its corporate membership in the National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC), the premier resource for corporate America to maximize the Hispanic market opportunity.

It is one of multiple Fortune 100 companies that are turning to the NHCC for insights into the latest corporate best practices to effectively compete in the growing Hispanic market.

NHCC provides corporate members with resources to effectively maximize the 60 million individuals, $2-trillion U.S. Hispanic market opportunity as a membership-based organization, according to the council.

"McLane Co. is pleased to partner with the NHCC. This relationship underscores our efforts to foster a more inclusive environment. And it reflects the diverse world in which we live," said Neftalí García, vice president of government affairs, McLane Co. "We view diversity as a competitive necessity and strive to help our teammates maximize their potential. This focus will enable us to serve better our customers and the communities where we operate."

García will represent McLane on NHCC's board of directors as part of its corporate membership.

"On behalf of the NHCC board of directors and its corporate members, I am delighted to welcome McLane Co. to NHCC. As a corporate member-focused organization, we look forward to working with our partners," said Brian Hall, NHCC chair and manager, supplier diversity and brand advocacy, Shell. "Together, we will enhance the Hispanic market opportunity by leveraging our national network of corporate leaders and member resources."

NHCC's Center of Expertise provides a five-pillar approach through talent/human resources, marketing, supplier diversity, community relations, and executive leadership within the Hispanic and diversity and inclusion space. An affiliation with NHCC provides a collaborative community that shares resources, knowledge, best practices and innovative solutions to grow Hispanic talent, customers, suppliers and community relations.

Temple-based McLane provides grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, it operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the United States.