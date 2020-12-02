McLane Holds First-Ever Technology Summit

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Co. Inc. put its technology initiatives on display at its first Technology Summit and User Conference this week.

The Technology Summit helped customers gain a deeper understanding of how McLane's software and hardware solutions can foster operational excellence in their organizations.

According to McLane, technology can provide a competitive advantage and the company has made "a heavy investment in building solutions specifically geared for the industry."

The event was held Feb. 10-11 at the Hotel Contessa in San Antonio. It featured educational breakout sessions designed to demonstrate how to increase sales, reduce labor costs and eliminate operational issues. Breakout session topics included:

Back office management systems

Consumer loyalty

Customer managed inventory

E-commerce

McLane Link Reporting

Reclamation and event returns

Credits/receiving/adjustments

Delivery Tracker and Where's My Truck?

DSD integration

Perpetual inventory

Representatives from NCR, Gilbarco and Verifone were also on hand to assist and discuss how McLane integrated with their hardware point-of-sale solutions and the benefits to retailers.

In addition, Deon Johnson, vice president of software solutions and customer technology at McLane, provided a current product roadmap of each McLane technology solution and collaborated with attendee on future technology needs.

Brad Kimbrough, McLane's chief information officer and president of information systems, talked to the company's value proposition and outlined the benefits of using the technology.

"We are thrilled to be hosting our first Tech Summit and User Conference that will provide attendees with a new perspective on our innovative and valuable technology solutions," Kimbrough said. "Our customers and suppliers should come with optimism and open minds as they experience first-hand that McLane is not only their supply chain advantage, but their technology advantage as well."

Temple-based McLane Co. Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private fleets.

The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the United States. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors Inc.