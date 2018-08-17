Meet the 2018 TWIC Rising Stars

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience Store News will welcome 45 more female leaders into its Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) family this fall.

Now in its fifth year, TWIC is the first and only convenience store industry awards program that recognizes women making outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry overall.

Honorees are selected based on nominations from their peers that illustrate a candidate's innovative corporate initiatives, extraordinary financial and strategic accomplishments, astute problem-solving acumen, exceptional performance and selfless charitable participation, among other attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty.

This year's judging panel selected five Women of the Year, 15 Senior-Level Leaders, 20 Rising Stars and five Mentors to be inducted into the 2018 TWIC class.

This year's Rising Stars are: