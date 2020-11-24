Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Alicia Mowder

LAVAL, Quebec — Alicia Mowder has been critical in developing the U.S. marketing team for Circle K. She leads a team that develops and delivers national campaigns, media strategy, traffic promotions, marketing innovation, and customer engagement. A new gamification platform that she brought to the U.S. has been key to new customer acquisition over the past year.

According to Letty George, Circle K's global events and HR communications manager, a significant part of Mowder’s success has been forming great teams and letting them know it isn't about age, but rather passion and purpose. She believes in mentoring others and is actively engaged in developing future female leaders in the industry.

Mowder holds a Master of Science degree in marketing communications from the University of Kansas, a Bachelor of Arts degree in advertising from Washburn University, and a certificate from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.