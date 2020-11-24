Press enter to search
Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Amanda Shymanski

11/24/2020

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — Amanda Shymanski began her career at QuickChek Corp. as an associate category manager, overseeing produce, dairy and milk. In 2012, she was promoted to category manager, adding soup, salad and fresh snacks to her responsibilities.

While managing the soup category, she took the program to the next level and launched the first "always fresh, never frozen" program and an expansive line of made-to-order mac & cheese bowls.

In 2018, she became a senior category manager, taking on the sandwich category. She has spent the last two years focusing on sourcing ingredients, improving process, and pushing the program to the next level.

Shymanski has launched several foodservice snacks while growing the category by double-digits, coupled with growing QuickChek's grab-and-go offer by creating new items and eye-catching packaging.

On five different occasions, she has been awarded quarterly QuickChek awards, including Rookie of the Year and Marketing Team Member of the Year.

