Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Ashley Duffy

11/24/2020

WALTHAM, Mass. — Ashley Duffy leads store operations and supports staffing, coaching, developing and managing the performance of six territory managers and store teams, while also managing her region's sales growth and financial performance for Global Partners LP.

She is responsible for six territories and oversees one of the company's most profitable and strategic regions.

She started with Global Partners 16 years ago as a part-time cashier while going to school and from there, moved up the ranks as a top-performing store manager, assistant territory manager, and territory manager.

Duffy played a key role in partnering with the company's accounting and price book teams to upgrade store operating systems and write training manuals. She is regularly called upon by company leadership as a subject matter expert for operations initiatives.

