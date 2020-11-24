Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Benjamin Stein

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Benjamin Stein began his c-store industry career in 2004 as a part-time cashier while pursuing degrees in psychology and business management.

Through an internship with a large c-store operator, he got his first store management assignment in 2008 and never looked back, getting progressively larger assignments. Between 2014 and 2019, he acquired a vast level of multi-unit experience in c-stores and big-box retail.

Last year, Stein joined Coen Oil at the front end of its companywide rebranding, accepting the position of regional manager. He currently oversees all 56 stores across six districts in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. He regularly collaborates with all departments to improve operating procedures and fulfillment of the company’s mission and core principles.

Colin Dornish, senior director of operations at Coen, noted: "Ben is a top-notch leader who is constantly striving to bring those around him up to the next level, but it is his passion for our business that has clearly rubbed off on his team."