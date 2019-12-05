Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Brett Hughes

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — As director of business development and real estate for Mirabito, a convenience store chain based in Binghamton, N.Y., Brett Hughes is responsible for the strategic leadership of land assets and real estate projects to assist in the continued profitable growth of the company, which currently owns and operates 108 locations throughout central New York.

In his current position, he oversees all aspects of new site development, including permitting and approvals, and works closely with attorneys and engineers on site development. Reporting directly to Mirabito’s president and CEO, Hughes regularly attends and presents in front of town planning and zoning boards to seek approvals, and manages a pipeline of deals while maintaining broker and owner relationships across New York.

He came to Mirabito with previous real estate experience. For 12 years, he worked for commercial real estate developers, brokerages and market research providers, and was named one of the “10 Under 40” real estate professionals by CSA Magazine in 2015. He also previously worked as director of real estate and IT for Fastrac Markets in Syracuse, N.Y.

His professional expertise includes real estate development, asset and property management, brokerage, leasing and operations, financial planning, capital investment budgeting and pricing, strategic planning, business development and market analysis, and recruiting, training and management of employees and subcontractors. Hughes is also well-versed in acquiring commercial property through fee-simple, ground lease and retail space for lease.

Hughes is active in several professional groups, including being a candidate member of the CCIM Institute; a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers; and a member of the Commercial Real Estate Development Association.