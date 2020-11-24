Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Brian Prevatt

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Brian Prevatt spent nearly a decade as a tax manager with Hancock Askew & Co. LLP. He joined Parker's as a CPA — a role he held for eight years before being promoted to chief financial officer (CFO).

Within a few weeks of becoming CFO, he negotiated exceptional terms on the largest loan in the company's history as part of a strategic capital plan to support rapid growth while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Prevatt has been honored with a Generation Next/Rising Stars Award, given to the top business leaders in Savannah, Ga., under the age of 40, and was recognized with a Georgia Southern University 40 Under 40 Alumni Award in 2019.

An active community volunteer, Prevatt has served as a board member for the United Way of the Coastal Empire's Community Investments Committee, the Live Oak Public Libraries Foundation, Telfair Museums' William Jay Society, Savannah Community Foundation’s Emerging Leaders Committee, and the Royce Learning Center.

Additionally, he is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Georgia Society of CPAs.