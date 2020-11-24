Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Brittany Wilchar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Brittany Wilchar's career at Lassus Bros. Oil Inc. started with a part-time position while she was attending college pursuing a nursing degree. She quickly recognized her passion for the business and advanced into a store management role within her first year at the company. Over the course of the next seven years, she managed multiple stores.

In 2014, Wilchar was offered a position in the company's training department, where she led several major projects, including completely reinventing Lassus' recruitment, retention and onboarding programs.

Three years later, Wilchar assumed her current role, while continuing to lead the company's training and development initiatives.

Last year, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management and looks forward to continuing to grow in leadership with Lassus Bros.