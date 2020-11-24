Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Caroline Filchak

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Caroline Filchak manages the day-to-day operations of Clipper Petroleum's wholesale department, which includes credit and AR management, supply management with carriers, dealer contract monitoring and enforcement, optimization of Clipper's PDI back-office platform, dealer store operations, and execution of fuel brand marketing programs.

Her nominator called her an outstanding leader who continuously promotes change in an evolving channel. One of her recent accomplishments is the development of a dealer customer stratification tool that allows Clipper to grade each dealer store based on a variety of factors.

Filchak previously served as director of human resources and director of retail operations for Clipper. In 2016, Convenience Store News honored her as a Top Woman in Convenience in the Rising Stars category.