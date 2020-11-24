Press enter to search
Close search

Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Caroline Filchak

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Caroline Filchak

11/24/2020

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Caroline Filchak manages the day-to-day operations of Clipper Petroleum's wholesale department, which includes credit and AR management, supply management with carriers, dealer contract monitoring and enforcement, optimization of Clipper's PDI back-office platform, dealer store operations, and execution of fuel brand marketing programs.

Her nominator called her an outstanding leader who continuously promotes change in an evolving channel. One of her recent accomplishments is the development of a dealer customer stratification tool that allows Clipper to grade each dealer store based on a variety of factors.

Filchak previously served as director of human resources and director of retail operations for Clipper. In 2016, Convenience Store News honored her as a Top Woman in Convenience in the Rising Stars category.

Related Topics

You May Also Like

human trafficking hotline sticker
Corporate Responsibility
C-store Retailers Join Fight Against Human Trafficking
Skip logo
Technology
Frictionless Checkout Tech Startup Skip Integrates With PDI
People
Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Alan Weaver
QuickChek's Amy DaSilva
People
Meet 2018 Future Leader in Convenience: Amy DaSilva