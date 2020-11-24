Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Chiquita Jones

LAVAL, Quebec — Chiquita Jones oversees a region consisting of 109 Circle K stores for the Heartland Business Unit of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K. She manages, leads and develops market managers through mentorship, setting expectations, evaluating performance, and laying out developmental blueprints.

She is a truly inspirational leader both in her professional and personal life, according to her nominator. Adopting a servant leadership approach, she focuses on building trust, integrity and communication among her team members to help them thrive and deliver results.

Jones was named the Circle K Heartland Regional Director Ambassador of the Year in both 2018 and 2019, and received a Chicago Scholars 35 Under 35 IMPACT Award.