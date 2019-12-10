Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Dana Renfro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hired in February 2018 as a category assistant at Yesway, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, Dana Renfro was expected to help out in all categories throughout the store. But in August 2018, she took over management of the tobacco and center store categories when a coworker went on maternity leave through October 2018, and then received a promotion to category manager of packaged beverages due to her strong work ethic and performance.

Packaged beverages is Yesway’s second largest category across its more than 150 stores spanning nine states; it is a $100 million category. Renfro now oversees all packaged beverages, which includes liquor and wine, and is responsible for driving double-digit growth across the portfolio. She is also responsible for growing Yesway’s line of private label beverages, which she helped launch. The overall private label line includes bottled water, as well as baked goods, snacks and lighters.

Renfro works with all brands in the category, and always goes “above and beyond with follow-through to deliver strong results,” said Derek Gaskins, senior vice president of merchandising and procurement at Yesway. “Dana is a true go-getter. She has quickly showed creativity, analytical acumen, and strong negotiation skills to deliver increased sales and margins.”

Outside of her work at Yesway, Renfro is active in the Des Moines, Iowa community, serving as a bible school teacher at her church, as well as the nursery coordinator.