Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Kala Capolunghi

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — Kala Capolunghi’s career at QuickChek started with a part-time job while attending Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pa. She was working toward a degree in biology, but realized her passion was in psychology.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, along with a minor in health and wellness, and certification in child and adolescent welfare. Although she accepted a full-time job as a direct support professional for a group home, she continued to work part-time at QuickChek.

“I quickly realized how much I loved QuickChek and the team I worked with, so I decided to leave my full-time job to start working full-time at QuickChek,” she recalled.

Capolunghi started training as a shift leader and then, an opportunity at the chain’s Support Center became available. In 2016, she started an internship as part of the customer service team, and then another internship in the human resources department. A few months later, she became a permanent human resources associate.

Since then, she has continued to take on more responsibility and eventually became a human resources senior associate. Today, she is the human resources and payroll support specialist, and was even named Support Center Team Member of the Year in 2018.

Her primary responsibilities in her current role include processing corporate payroll monthly and managing multiple areas of the payroll process. She also maintains, manages and audits I-9s; coordinates and administers leader development assessment processes; and assists with the processing of team member name badges. In addition to these duties, Capolunghi assists in the training department to administer and track ServSafe program certifications, and help prepare other training classes.

Outside of her full-time job at QuickChek, Capolunghi works part-time at ShopRite, and enjoys participating in long-distance running and marathons.