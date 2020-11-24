Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Lisa Lem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lisa Lem is responsible for the development and implementation of all elements of Tri Star Energy's foodservice operations and leads the sales, merchandising and product development plans.

She is known for being a forward thinker who helps Tri Star increase its foodservice customer base and exceed sales and profitability goals for food and beverages. In 2019, she spearheaded a project connecting the company's label printers to actual sales data, allowing it to improve production planning and cut down on waste.

In addition to 16 years of foodservice management, Lem holds an MBA in business from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor's degree in Hospitality Management & Dietetics from Western Kentucky University.