Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Michael Maggiacomo

IRVING, Texas — Michael Maggiacomo started his career at 7-Eleven Inc. in 2013 as a guest experience manager. Since then, he has held several roles including business consultant, zone merchandising manager and zone digital manager before being promoted in 2019 to his current role as senior product manager for 7NOW digital operations.

He received 7-Eleven's Business Consultant of the Year award in 2015 and 2017, and earned a Special Achievement Award at the annual 7-Eleven Conference in 2018 and 2019.

Femi Cole, senior director of 7NOW Operations, said in his nomination of Maggiacomo that: "Michael has been a leader and has been instrumental in the development of [7NOW]. He provides incalculable support to the teams around him."