Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Shelby Clayton

11/24/2020

ANKENY, Iowa — Shelby Clayton supports all store operations across Casey's General Stores Inc., pilots all projects affecting the company's field team members, and works out the implementation and communications for all project rollouts.

She also provides guidance to team members on daily work tasks, merchandising, customer service, systems and new initiatives.

Clayton's nominator commended her for stepping into a leadership role and demonstrating a commitment to excellence after a very short time with the company. She is known to be dedicated in her support of Casey's field teams and consistently striving for ways to make those teams more efficient and effective.

