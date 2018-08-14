Meet TWIC Woman of the Year: Laura Aufleger

Additionally, the chain recently started an Employee Advisory Committee, which Aufleger is leading. The goal is to give a voice to people within the company and gain more perspective from all roles in the company, no matter what level. People within every district were nominated, and 10 people come together to go over feedback and the issues employees are dealing with at that time.

“It’s still in its infancy. We have been named a top place to work in Oklahoma, but through surveying our employees, there are still some things we realized could be improved,” she said. “We knew we needed another way to listen to our employees’ opinions and understand what is important to them.”

For example, in the first meeting, they discovered people wanted to be appreciated, so the group created an employee appreciation program.

As far as women in the c-store industry, Aufleger does see more women represented today than in the past, and is proud that at OnCue, 57 percent of the employees are female — and they are represented throughout all levels, from store associates to executives.

“I think women can bring such a valuable insight and different perspective to the industry that can be refreshing and innovative,” she said. “We have a big focus on our female customers and wanting our stores to be a place where they can go and feel safe. People don’t traditionally think of c-stores as a fun business to be in, but the closer you get to it, it’s pretty exciting.”