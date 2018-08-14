Meet TWIC Woman of the Year: Maura Scott

RICHMOND, Va. — She may be vice president of sales for the Northeast region at Altria Group Distribution Co. today, but Maura Scott did not start off in sales or in the convenience store industry.

It all started with a law degree from the University of Michigan Law. After graduating, she practiced law for eight years at a firm in Seattle, before moving to Richmond, Va. and joining Altria as an attorney. In that role, she worked closely to support the sales organization, learning more about that side of the business. In 2015, she took the opportunity to lead a portion of the sales organization.

“I went from managing a group of seven to a group of 500 at the time,” she told Convenience Store News. “It’s not uncommon for people to move around in Altria and broaden their business experiences, but it is unusual going from law to the business side.”

Scott now leads a team of 400 employees in 14 states, plus the District of Columbia. She and her team manage relationships with approximately 65,000 retailers and 400 direct distributors for Altria’s tobacco operating companies, including Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co., John Middleton and Nu Mark.

Her favorite aspect of the job is building a team and culture that “raises or lifts people up to perform to their best potential,” she said.

“The biggest challenges of my role, and what I think is most exciting, is building a team across 14 states and helping the organization move as one in order to accomplish what our customers and operating companies need from us,” she explained. “Coming from law, I brought a very different perspective to the sales role and it didn’t take me long to realize it was a great thing I could capitalize on.”