Midyear Report Card Shows C-store Industry Sales Recovering

Convenience store retail sales appear to be recovering from last year’s unexpected slump, but it’s still too early to predict that c-store industry sales growth will return to its robust, pre-2017 rates. Driven by strong sales in other tobacco products (OTP), and rebounding sales gains in the packaged beverages and beer categories, convenience store sales growth appears to be more positive through the first six months of this year, according to the 2018 Convenience Store News Midyear Report Card.

